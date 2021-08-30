Letter to the editor: Where is our justice?

So ... the attorney general of South Dakota is charged with two misdemeanors and fined $500 for killing a Native American man while driving. Yet, a women who walked off the boardwalk in Yellowstone, which is a big deal, is charged and given seven days in jail, a $1,000 fine, $40 in fines, and 1,000 hours of community service.
Seems kind of unfair compared to killing a Native American man while driving, possibly under the influence.
Gov. Kristen Noem and all of the leaders in South Dakota should be ashamed and demand the resignation of Jason Ravnsborg. South Dakota should hang their heads in shame for this travesty of justice!
Nancy McQuarrie,
Missoula