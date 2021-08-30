 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Where is our justice?
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Where is our justice?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

So ... the attorney general of South Dakota is charged with two misdemeanors and fined $500 for killing a Native American man while driving. Yet, a women who walked off the boardwalk in Yellowstone, which is a big deal, is charged and given seven days in jail, a $1,000 fine, $40 in fines, and 1,000 hours of community service.

Seems kind of unfair compared to killing a Native American man while driving, possibly under the influence.

Gov. Kristen Noem and all of the leaders in South Dakota should be ashamed and demand the resignation of Jason Ravnsborg. South Dakota should hang their heads in shame for this travesty of justice!

Nancy McQuarrie,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News