Trump lost the 2020 election. That is a fact. Trump lies to your face and says he won. Trump incited the January 6th attempt to overthrow America and become a dictator, though he was not elected. So, you're going to vote for him? Trump calls good people names. Is that what you do — pick a good person and constantly make fun of them? Is that what you teach your kids — to lie, call people names, and be a poor sport? Do you really want such a person to have another chance to trash the Constitution and the Bill of Rights; who expects you to swear unswerving loyalty to him? Are you so conceited that you refuse to realize you will be voting for the opposite of what you claim to be — a freedom-loving, patriotic American who bows the knee to no one? Do you think only Trump can "fix it?" Have you replaced God in your heart with Trump? Who is your neighbor? Where is your love? Are you so hate-filled that you cannot see that 99% of Americans love America and want what is best for all, though they may disagree on how to accomplish it?