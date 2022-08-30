 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Where's the conservation?

"Conservation Couple" is the headline on the Outdoors section Aug. 25. Such a disconnect. How does killing and displaying mounts and pictures of the animals they have killed equate with conservation? Even if they used arrows instead of a rifle, they still killed animals for their own gratification. Trophy hunting is not for survival. They could have traveled the world taking photographs of wildlife to put on their walls to show off and reminisce about and let the animals live, but instead they killed them and sometimes stuffed the bodies to display in their home. Where's the "Conservation"?

Mari von Hoffmann,

Missoula

