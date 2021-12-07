Letter to the editor: Where's the proof?

In an earlier letter to the Missoulian, I asked those believing the 2020 presidential election was somehow "stolen" to provide some concrete evidence — something that would survive the close scrutiny of the law in court. Nobody responded.

Recently a federal judge ordered attorneys who had sued Facebook, Dominion, and others over claims that they acted fraudulently regarding the election to pay $187,000 in legal fees because they had filed frivolously and "were clogging the courts."

"A federal judge has ordered two Colorado lawyers who filed a lawsuit late last year challenging the 2020 election results to pay nearly $187,000 to defray the legal fees of groups they sued, arguing that the hefty penalty was proper to deter others from using frivolous suits to undermine the democratic system." (Washington Post, Nov. 23).

So, to repeat: if you have any bonafide evidence that the 2020 presidential evidence was indeed fraudulent in any significant way, please provide it. No one, not one single person anywhere in the country, has done so to date — loud claims to the contrary notwithstanding.

It is irresponsible and dangerous and seditious to make such claims without proof. If that describes your political party, you might consider changing.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

