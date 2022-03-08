Letter to the editor: Whicher will bring experience

We give our wholehearted support to Meg Whicher as a candidate for the school board of Missoula County Public Schools.
In her nine years as an employee of Missoula Parks and Recreation, Meg has worked tirelessly for and with the youth of Missoula. She has introduced young people to enjoyment of the outdoors and the benefit of a healthy lifestyle. Meg initiated the Derailers mountain bike program for kids at Parks and Rec several years ago and last fall they had 250 participants.
Meg will bring a variety of experience, a passion for making Missoula a better place for young people and boundless energy to make that happen.
Steve Gaskill, Professor Emeritus, UM
Kathy Gaskill, Missoula