Letter to the editor: Who controls a woman’s uterus?

In the open Senate District 49 seat one candidate, Brad Tschida, thinks a woman’s uterus is an “unessential” organ according to his statements. Following this logic, because a uterus isn’t “essential”, this gives him and his fellow Republican legislators agency over how, when and for what purposes a woman’s uterus is used. A woman’s right to make these choices for herself, apparently, is not important to Tschida because the organ isn’t “essential”. Consistent with his general inability to think things through, Tschida hasn’t defined why he thinks a uterus is a second-class organ regardless as , like some other organs, it produces hormones, undergoes periodic changes, affects behavior, and is essential to human reproduction. In other words, it has very similar functions to the prostrate gland in men. I bet Tschida would object to women classifying his prostrate as “unessential”, and rightly so. He should give women the same consideration and control over their own bodies. Willis Curdy on the other hand believes women rightfully have agency over their own uteruses and men over their own prostrates. Willis Curdy gets my vote for this and many other reasons.