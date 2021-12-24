Letter to the editor: Who does Matt Rosendale represent?

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act in a truly nonpartisan manner with a vote of 393-33. This act provides $70 million per year to fight this fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose. If contracted it is always fatal. Montana is one of 28 states along with four Canadian provinces with confirmed cases of CWD.

Montana gets a huge boost to our economy through direct sales of hunting licenses, as well as a massive economic infusion into rural areas when hunters buy gas, groceries, sporting goods and hotel rooms, among other things. With this in mind it would seem like a no-brainer to support this legislation which would allow for research, monitoring and management of CWD. Half of the money goes directly to the states.

Both conservative Republican representatives in Idaho voted for the bill even though Idaho just had their first confirmed case of CWD. Rep. Matt Rosendale was one of only 33 representatives who voted against it. What was he thinking? Was he thinking? Is he even aware of this important issue? Rosendale is supposed to be representing the interests of Montanans. We deserve better.

Chris Scranton,

Stevensville

