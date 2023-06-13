If my math serves me correctly the current number of homeless is about 644 according to our mayor. I believe the Johnson Street facility has room for 150. That would leave 494 homeless without shelter. So how does one tell 494 homeless people “no room at the inn”. And how do they choose the lucky 150? Maybe they use a lottery system and everyone gets a lottery ticket. If I’m one of the unlucky ones I’m going to the ACLU and demand a lawsuit against the city and county for discrimination.