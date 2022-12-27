Letter to the editor: Who gets to hunt?

Hunters agree on the need for things like quality habitat, large landscape conservation and scientific management of our wildlife. But things get fiery when you start asking sportsmen about who gets to hunt, when, where, what, and how.

For example, the question of quality opportunity vs. quantity of opportunities came up during December’s Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.

Vice Chair Tabor brought a proposal to move a currently limited, quality bull elk hunting opportunity to unlimited. Biologists confirmed that this wouldn’t likely impact the herd numbers, but it would affect age class and bull-to-cow ratios, not to mention hunter experience. Understandably, this pit hunters who favor 'quality' against those who prefer 'quantity.'

To his credit, Vice Chair Tabor quickly recognized that this process — especially on such a controversial issue — was less than ideal. It didn't provide the level of engagement from all the stakeholders he was appointed by Gov. Gianforte to represent. Vice Chair Tabor did the most commendable thing he could do: he withdrew his motion.

Hunters remain split on the merits of his amendment, but we can all agree that Vice Chair Tabor did the right thing on this one.

And I thank him for that.

Kevin Farron,

Missoula