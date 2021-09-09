Letter to the editor: Who is financing Elder's campaign?

Who does he owe?
Like me, you have probably noticed Jacob Elder signs for mayor on almost every street in Missoula — hundreds of them, far beyond those of other candidates. And then there is the "inspirational" TV ad, extremely expensive too. No details on his campaign, just vague, feel-good statements. He is a student with no experience.
For one, I'd like to know who will get paid back for all of this financial support if he gets elected. I've searched online campaign finance records and can't get an answer there.
Teri Wing,
Missoula