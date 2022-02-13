 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Who is getting the money?

Please help me to better understand how inflation works. I know when I go to the gas station or grocery store, prices are up and a person must dig deeper for the cash.

What I cannot understand is the other end of inflation. Who is getting all the money?

I remember how the gas prices went up after Clinton and Obama were elected president. We were told the trouble was with the Middle East or broken pipes. This time no explanation from Republicans, in Texas, who control our gas prices.

The Republicans desire to win the midterm elections and get control of Congress. Once again Congress could repeat the bill passed during the Trump era — a big tax break for only rich persons. Then, we are back to the trickle-down effect for our money. This has only been an ineffective method for the distribution of cash for over 40 years!

Patricia E. Waylett

Missoula

