Letter to the editor: Who killed Montana's newspapers

Alden piously asserts that "Our interest in Lee is a reaffirmation of our substantial commitment to the newspaper industry and our desire to support local newspapers over the long term." Before anyone swallows this nonsense, I urge them to read the cover story in the November, 2021 edition of Atlantic Magazine titled "Who killed America's Newspapers," available online. As the article's author states, "The model is simple: Gut the staff, sell the real estate, jack up subscription prices, and wring out as much cash as possible."