Letter to the editor: Who killed Montana's newspapers

Alden Global Capital's offer to buy Lee Enterprises (Missoulian, Nov. 23) should be resisted at all costs.
Alden piously asserts that "Our interest in Lee is a reaffirmation of our substantial commitment to the newspaper industry and our desire to support local newspapers over the long term." Before anyone swallows this nonsense, I urge them to read the cover story in the November, 2021 edition of Atlantic Magazine titled "Who killed America's Newspapers," available online. As the article's author states, "The model is simple: Gut the staff, sell the real estate, jack up subscription prices, and wring out as much cash as possible."
If the Missoulian falls prey to these vulture capitalists, we will soon say goodbye to objective professional reporting on important local issues. Democracy dies in darkness, and entities like Alden are knowingly or not doing their best to dim the lights. Please look up the article by simply googling "Who killed America's newspapers?"
Dennis McCormick,
Missoula