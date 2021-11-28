Letter to the editor: Who might own the Missoulian

USA inflation, and supply chain obstacles, may persist through the first three quarters of 2022. Consensus estimates center around a 3.9% GDP growth rate for 2022 in the USA and large industrialized countries.

There's a chance that the Missoulian will be under new ownership next year. With a new owner reducing staff to free up money to service debt and attain investor desired profit margins. A devalued Missoulian may experience reduced circulation and readership, causing advertisers to budget for less newspaper advertising, and more TV and media advertising in a 3.9% GDP 2022.

Or, advertisers could ask their customers how the Missoulian might offer increased value in sports, entertainment, and local news. Advertisers, and subscribers, may see good reason for the Missoula community to do a diligent study about purchasing the Missoulian.

Advertisers and subscribers may see good reasons to build a broad base of readers, and not risk losing readers during the 2022 election cycle — when Ryan Zinke, by a large or a small margin, might be elected to represent western Montana.

Or, people in the Western District may elect one Democratic candidate to hold one high office in Montana politics.

Bob Williams,

Stevensville

