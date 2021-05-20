Letter to the editor: Who really holds 'ultimate power'?

Recently Rep. Ed Buttrey offered , “The ultimate power needs to reside with the people” while supporting a bill to limit the authority of public health boards to ensure public safety. Yet, numerous examples put lie to this statement about the people’s power. The overreach and disregard of the will of Montanans by the 67th Legislature is glaring.

In 2004, the electorate approved same-day voter registration. In 2014, the people voted to sustain that same-day registration, voting against a legislative initiative. But in 2021, the Republican-controlled legislature curtailed voting rights, including same-day registration. In 2010, voters approved a citizens’ initiative that abolished outfitter-sponsored tags and reserved a portion of revenue from nonresident hunting license fees to improve access and for habitat preservation and restoration. This session, House Bill 176, replete with last-minute amendments, laid waste to the voter-approved initiative. In 2020, Missoula County residents approved a 2-cent gas tax to help transfer infrastructure costs to the 1.5 million annual tourists. Less than a year later, HB 464 stripped local governments and voters of their ability to meet local needs.