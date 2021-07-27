Letter to the editor: Who wants an autocracy?

Since 1980, every year the IRS effectively transfers money capital to the ultra wealthy. Now, a political alliance of senators, especially southern senators, ditch their moral compass and grow thick skins covering their empathy. They allow under-audited 1%ers to annually underpay an estimated trillion dollars of IRS taxes.

Senators fulfill their political contract by protecting wealth class privilege, under-regulating massive emitters of greenhouse gases (GHG) and taking voter rights away from citizens of African descent.

There’s an unholy alliance, where racist, identity-driven voters do not yet mind voting for candidates granting special protections to operations that for decades have knowingly loaded our atmosphere with carbon dioxide and methane.

There's deadly floods in Germany, China, Turkey and Costa Rica. 2021 looks like worst ever summer heat in the Southwest USA.

Media has done a terrible job of reporting on huge increases in surface air temperatures in the Arctic, driven by things such as increased methane emission from: warmed permafrost; warmed shallow lakes; and now warmer ocean water along Northern Russia.

New solar farms wholesale electricity at less than 5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Batteries get more efficient.