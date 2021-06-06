Letter to the editor: Who was painter of alpine scenes?

Back around the year 1980, in downtown Missoula, especially in the "Hip Strip" area, a series of charming small oil paintings were displayed, for sale, in various shop windows. These were all alpine nature scenes, with the flora common to the western Montana region, like alpine fir, spruces, bear grass and wildflowers, done deftly and cranked out by some forgotten painter.

I had a couple old veteran friends who were in France in World War II, and both of these senior citizens commented about the many "plein air" painters of Paris, who desperately tried to sell their painted scenes to soldiers on the streets.

One veteran said that the painters tended to especially haunt "the left bank of the Seine," the river through Paris, and mentioned the numerous artists' lofts and ateliers in the garrets of Paris. Both veterans deeply regretted being too frugal to buy at least one of those artistic mementos.

I feel the same way about not being able to buy one of those Hip Strip alpine scenes from "the right bank of the Clark Fork." My burning question is, does anybody remember who that painter was and whatever happened with him?

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

