Letter to the editor: Who will take responsibility?

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, I could not believe the report on the national news. Montana has the distinction of having the most persons hospitalized for COVID-19! Montana lags the nation in the population of vaccinated persons - only 49% compared to the U.S. rate of 57%.

To me these numbers mean we rank dumbest in the nation. Dumber than the New York populace, the Florida citizenry, even the California folks, as well as the North Dakota people. Remember, Montanan's have the confidence of being too smart to get vaccinated, wear a mask or avoid groups of people.

How can we expect Canada to open the gates at the border? Canadians are not as foolish as Montanans.

Montanan's know we do not need to listen to health officials or consider the facts presented by scientists. Fortunately we have an outstanding Republican governor and legislature who encourage us to stay strong and free when we face the germs of the pandemic.

In the end, who will take responsibility for the many Montanans suffering long term health affects of lungs and heart or the many who have died because of COVID-19?

Patricia Waylett,

Missoula

