Letter to the editor: Who will you vote for?

The river flowing through Niigata, Japan is quite high now, as we saw today...a wide river flowing into the Sea of Japan. In the U.S., the Supreme Court seems to have a lot of power now concerning gun control, abortion, voting rights, etc. The far-right Christian Republicans seem to be controlling most everything. Abortions now will be banned in most states. Women will travel long distances to have their abortions. Will the extremists shoot at them? Will there be Christian schools most every where, attendance mandatory? And how should we pray? To whom? When? Will church attendance be monitored? What about gay and lesbian people? Trans people? Will they be executed? And all those kids who might have been aborted? Who will take care of them? Some church? A state controlled by far-right religious extremists isn't really a very democratic state, is it? And what about those Americans who oppose this oppression? It's not hard, is it, to understand how revolutions, civil wars, start? I recommend that all Americans really start to think about who they vote for, what they vote for and what sort of government they want to live under. Religious laws aren't for everyone.

Chieko Muroi,

Missoula

