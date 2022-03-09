Letter to the editor: Whose side is Daines on?

Whose side are you on, Sen. Steve Daines? I read two articles with disbelief, then visited your social media post just now showing your engagement with the embattled leader of Ukraine on March 5 to confirm what you did.

As reported, you were asked to not share anything on social media during the session. You did anyway.

Have you no decency, sir, to listen — and respect — someone and their country asking for a simple courtesy, who are fighting to preserve democratic values, live their lives without fear of their chosen leadership being decapitated, and have an autocratic Russian ruler (who repeatedly violates international law and basic human decency) impose his own will?

Whose side are you on?

You have shown your true colors. Your actions do not represent Montana values, and I hope, do not create even further problems for the citizens of Ukraine.

Kurt and Deb Vause,

Victor

