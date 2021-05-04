Letter to the editor: Why are Democrats trying to stop Arizona election audit?

“Believe women!” Wasn’t that the battle cry of the "progressive" left for the past five years? Isn’t that all we heard during the spectacle that was the confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh? Hmm. I guess I’m a little confused.

Tara Reade, a former staffer for then-Sen. Joe Biden, made allegations of sexual harassment against him that occurred back in 1993. Where is the media? Where are all the "social justice warriors" to protect this woman and believe her? Where are the calls for Biden to resign and be prosecuted? "Believe women," right, liberal automatons?

Perhaps you "enlightened" liberals can help me out with another issue I seem to be a little confused on: if there is no evidence at all of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, then explain to me exactly why the Democrat Party is swarming Arizona with dozens of lawyers trying to stop the audit currently happening there? If there was no fraud, then why the literal desperation in trying to stop the audit?

I’ll wait until the approved response is downloaded into your LibBot 2000 neural processor. Don’t short circuit!

Daniel Shevlin,

Corvallis

