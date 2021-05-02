Letter to the editor: Why are legislators suppressing voting?

The Montana secretary of state says, “Montana sets the standard for elections across the country.” And evidence continues to show that our election system is secure. Claims of voter fraud have been proven false time and time again.

Yet the governor has signed into law four bills that will make voting in Montana more difficult. These bills include eliminating same-day voter registration, which has been in place since 2005. For college students, a second form of identification is required in addition to a photo identification, but a Montana concealed weapon permit qualifies without additional information. Polling place hours may be adjusted in certain districts, which may limit the ability of some to vote. Voter lists will be revisited annually rather than every other year, which has been the norm.