 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Why are legislators suppressing voting?
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Why are legislators suppressing voting?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Montana secretary of state says, “Montana sets the standard for elections across the country.” And evidence continues to show that our election system is secure. Claims of voter fraud have been proven false time and time again.

Yet the governor has signed into law four bills that will make voting in Montana more difficult. These bills include eliminating same-day voter registration, which has been in place since 2005. For college students, a second form of identification is required in addition to a photo identification, but a Montana concealed weapon permit qualifies without additional information. Polling place hours may be adjusted in certain districts, which may limit the ability of some to vote. Voter lists will be revisited annually rather than every other year, which has been the norm.

Growing up in Polson and attending Polson Public Schools, I learned how important it was to vote, and I recall accompanying my mother when she voted. So why then are our Lake County legislators — Sen. Greg Hertz, Sen. Dan Salomon, Rep. Linda Reksten and Rep. Joe Read — who are educators and business leaders, ignoring our education systems and supporting legislation that suppresses voting?

Kathleen Farmer,

Polson

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News