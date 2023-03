An old saying goes “Birds of a feather flock together.” Rep. Rosendale says that his photo-op last week with members of a neo-Nazi group was a mistake, and that he condemns hate groups, hate speech and violence. As the March 6 Missoulian article points out, this type of thing has occurred before. But if his voting record on human rights is so clean (and not just lily white), then why do they seek him out?