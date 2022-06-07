 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Why do men have more freedoms?

Women MUST demand equal protection under the law. The government would be empowered by SCOTUS to force all impregnated women to bear numerous physical, emotional and practical consequences of said pregnancy. The male counterpart does not, as an outcome of reproductive acts, experience one single minute of "morning sickness", sore and tender body parts, swelling, eclampsia or pre-eclampsia, weight gain, flushing, severe dyspepsia (indigestion), cramping, muscle cramps, potential clot or bleeding risk, and sometimes complete bed rest for weeks prior to due date. Want details about labor? Or the resulting scars and pain from C-sections? Women, generally go through all of this well, and accept the possibility of risks.

Other women, however, already have underlying health, mental, or social conditions which could jeopardize their lives in many ways. There is the inequality: women forced by government to endure unequal burdens!

The right to privacy and the right to opt out of all known risks should remain the sole decision of the woman. Interrupted conceptions happen every day, naturally. Didn't know that? No other person/government ought to force a woman to endure a life-long responsibility, and especially suffer consequences of rape or incest. Men have more freedom in this, right?

Nancy Heyer,

Missoula

