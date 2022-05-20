Letter to the editor: Why do we put up with train noise?

As a first time visitor to your energetic and dynamic town today I have had a splendid time eating a corn dog (for the first time) and drinking local ale in one of your convivial bars. Ice cream by the river was also quite lovely.

I enjoyed the spectacle and thunderclap sound of the goods trains marshalling at the station in the early evening; An important part of your history and economy today.

But here I am at after 11 p.m. on a Sunday night in a comfortable downtown motel and I keep hearing the fog horn like call of the train engines hooting across the town.

My question is why on earth do you put up with this noise at this time of night? Health and safety is paramount of course but where I come from in the UK this noise would not be acceptable at this time of night across a large town. I'm no expert but there must be alternatives and I can't be the first to ask this question. Is this really something residents don't mind?

Michael Elkington,

Hove, England

