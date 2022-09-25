Letter to the editor: Why does Zinke hate elephants?

As Secretary of Interior, Ryan Zinke removed a ban on importing ivory from Zimbabwe in March of 2018 while Zimbabwe was in the middle of a military coup, complete with tanks in the streets!

His claims that Zimbabwe was properly regulating trophy hunting during this time is laughable. Corruption is rampant in Zimbabwe’s government and elephant populations have plummeted rapidly in recent years.

Why would Zinke do this? Perhaps he needs a new trophy for his California home!

Zinke resigned in disgrace from his position as secretary of the Interior with no less than 18 federal inquiries and probes into his misconduct. From cronyism, to shady real estate deals to hating elephants, it is obvious that Zinke is a poor choice to represent Montana.

My vote will go to Monica Tranel to represent me in Congress. Monica does not hate elephants!

Also, Zinke shows cowardice in not facing Tranel in a debate. Monica always shows up.

Andy Roubik,

Corvallis