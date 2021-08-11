Letter to the editor: Why doesn't mayor groom successor?

Burt Caldwell's guest column (Aug. 6) asks the question, why don't Mayor Engen's three challengers run for city council first and get some experience?

Ha ha, he must not be from around here.

The real question is, why doesn't someone now on city council run against Mayor Engen?

At very least, why doesn't the mayor groom a successor from council and graciously step aside, the way his successor Mike Kadas groomed him and Dan Kemmis groomed Mike Kadas? Why didn't he do it years ago?

Could it be because he has nowhere else to go?

Now he is so entrenched that no one of any stature in town has the guts to run against him because of financial and social repercussions. Or, they're making so much real money in the private sector that the mayor's salary looks puny to them.

That's where we are, folks.

Carol Minjares,

Missoula

