I want to share with you why I have stepped up to run for mayor and why I am the right leader at the right time for our city.

I have made this commitment because it’s in my bones to be the change I wish to see in the world. Delivering solutions that benefit all people and the planet has been my motivation for decades of dedicated service to Missoula and to our state.

Notably, the biggest issue for our community is the lack of homes Missoulians can afford. I am the only candidate in the race that has the breadth of experience creating policy, and the depth of executing real projects that provide homes for people across the income spectrum. My two decades of expertise and leadership in this sector is what sets me apart.

I know what it takes to establish a shared vision and to motivate a team to deliver on it. My strong relationships between the private and public sectors will help us solve the myriad challenges our city faces, together.

It is an honor to be considered for this important role for Missoula and I humbly ask for your vote on Sept. 12. Thank you!

Andrea Davis,

Missoula