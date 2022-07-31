Letter to the editor: Why I will be voting for Monica Tranel

I had to figure out at some point how I was going to survive financially, unless I wanted to work for the entirety of my life (if that was even physically possible), so I learned about retirement savings.

Now I have to figure out who I need to vote for, if I want to live in a peaceful society. Monica Tranel is running to represent the 1st district of Montana in US House of Representatives this November. Monica really listens to Montanans and wants to know what concerns we have. She is honest and her integrity is obvious. Monica was born and raised in Montana, is an attorney, a two-time Olympian, and has been fighting for Montanans her entire life. Whereas 70% of her most recent campaign contributions have come from Montanans, 94% of Ryan Zinke’s (her opponent) comes from corporate donors and from outside the state.