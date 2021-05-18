 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Why ignorance of US government?
Democracy or republic? Both, but neither. We are actually a constitutional democratic republic.

A republic because we use representatives in government.

A democratic republic because we, the people, elect these representatives. They are not appointed or birthright.

A constitutional democratic republic because we have a document, the Constitution, which lays out our form of government and how to implement it. That’s why our elected officials take an oath to honor and defend our Constitution. To break that oath and pledge fealty to another country or an individual is treason.

Most of us learned all this in grade school. Many have apparently forgotten. The Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania conducts an annual Civics Knowledge Survey. In 2016, only 26% could name all three branches of government; 21% could name only one branch; 31% could not name any branch. Imagine if the vast majority of these people were concentrated in only one political party? What if they would not or could not get truthful information?

We have the knowledge of the world at our fingertips, available in nanoseconds, on a device we carry in our pocket. Why do we remain so ignorant? Are we too stubborn to learn?

Mark Van Loon,

Hamilton

