On April 24, I watched the Montana Senate's Local Government Committee hearing on SR 75: a resolution to support the U.S. constitutional amendment (HJR 54) regarding campaign finance, corporate personhood, and money as free speech. The hearing lasted 20 minutes and all those testifying were in support of the resolution. Later during the meeting, committee members voted 6 to 3 to table the resolution, killing it. This was the most fundamental issue in front of the Legislature this year, addressing the broken linchpin of our democracy. I have been a supporter of this issue for many years and have been supporting Move-to-Amend.org and the federal HJR 54 precursors for much of that time. I have yet to hear a legitimate argument against this amendment. To those six Republican senators who opposed it, I ask you to view on Netflix (or YouTube): “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of our Planet”. After you have viewed that documentary, ask yourselves WHO is responsible for having misled the American people and the other human societies of the world to our current state of planetary ruin and put us on the path to dystopia? Our living Earth and just societies belong only to their defenders!