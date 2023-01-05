Letter to the editor: Why is Rail Authority being pushed?

Why is the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority being pushed by many elected officials? Is it because they see it as possible employment when they aren't re-elected? They really like spending taxpayers money? They didn't get a train set when they were younger?

By the time it becomes a reality (think years and money) there will be other newer options for moving goods and people. Think jet packs. Think Star Trek and "Beam me up Scotty." Won't happen you say? I remember reading the comics two of which were Flash Gordon and Dick Tracy. Diet Smith was a character in Dick Tracy who developed the wrist radio which was pretty farfetched in those days. Only sixty-five years ago. WOW!

Remember a few months ago that the Missoula County Commissioners were sending out postcards advocating the Crisis Services Levy and trying to be sneaky about it with fine print saying the cards were from the commission?

Well guess what, the commission is trying to fool the voters into spending tax dollars again. Yes, it is subtle but it's there. On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the swearing-in of elected officials Dave Strohmaier, the Chairman of the Missoula County Commissioners, used the term "All aboard!" He is one of the biggest promoters of the Rail Authority.

Wouldn't it be way less expensive to buy the commissioner and all the other elected officials a Lionel Train Set of their own? I think so.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula