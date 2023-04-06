The Montana Legislature is considering banning TikTok for its alleged harvesting user information and providing that information to China to be used against us. While that may or may not be true, how is this different from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.? We already know that these social media services are huge disseminators of misinformation and propaganda. Also, many of the accounts are actually “bots” that spew and amplify “alternative facts." These are the real threat to American democracy! And let’s not ignore the elephant in the room, the absolutely treasonous Fox “News." As revealed by Dominion’s suit against Fox, we now absolutely know that Fox traffics in lies and deceit. Hosts such as Hannity and Carlson nightly tell their audience one thing, but privately say the complete opposite. Their non-stop lies are ripping the country apart, and have a lot to answer for the rise of fascism in the US. And our Republican governor and legislators are all too happy to go along with all the lies and misinformation in their quest to strip as many rights from Montanans as possible.