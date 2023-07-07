A glance on Truth Social on this Independence Day found a meme with a blue flag with an expletive toward Biden, and with this: “81 million votes…and I’ve never seen a pro-Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life.” To this Donald Trump “retweeted” confirming “True: No Biden hats anywhere. Never seen one!”

Herein lies the dramatic difference between the two political parties at this time. One political party is committed to following one person, regardless of principles, experience, law, etc. Simply, it’s all about one-man rule, and little else which is apparent. Authoritarianism works in this way, and this is a clear indication of it in real time.

In a democracy ideally a group will abide to the principles of law outlined in the US Constitution and find an able-bodied and able-minded person to represent one under the rules of the nation. To worship one person with extraneous hats or flags is (to someone understanding and valuing American democracy) equivalent to a devout Christian worshiping a false idol — a golden calf. People come and go, and to place one’s faith and future only into one man is antithetical to democracy.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula