With hotter, drier summers and fires and floods everywhere, why is the monopoly utility in Montana, NorthWestern Energy, building a polluting gas plant in Laurel and boosting up its sagging Colstrip plant? Raising utility prices for average rate payers (you and me) plus investment in expensive fossil fuel equals more money for the stockholders! The group 350Montana showed, in a $60,000 modeling study, that ratepayers will save more then $2 billion between now and 2050 if we move to wind and solar backed by storage technologies!