Letter to the editor: Why not a woman?

OK Montana, I would like an explanation. Montana has a long and distinguished history of sending strong statesmen to Washington including 1916 and the first woman in congress before women could vote. Why on earth are we sending a man whose frequent ethical lapses rendered him too corrupt for the previous administration (a high bar)? Was it that his opponent was a woman? Too Montanan so we wanted a part-time Montanan or did we just need to complete a three stooges set? I'd love some clarity please.