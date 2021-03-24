 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Why not pass older legislation?

Why not go all the way?

Now that Montana has a Republican governor for the first time in 16 years, the Republican-controlled legislature in Montana should move forward and pass much-needed legislation which has previously been vetoed by prior Democratic governors.

The 2021 legislature is off to a great start in considering very important legislation in such areas as: severely restricting a woman’s right to an abortion; abolishing the Judicial Nomination Commission created by the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention; forbidding transgender kids health care; giving corporations even more tax breaks; abolishing the Office of Political Practices so that more dark money can fund Montana elections; eliminating attendance requirements for Montana schoolchildren; allowing rapist fathers parental rights to the child; forcing Montana taxpayers to fund a border wall and declaring that climate change is a hoax.

But why stop there? Let’s bring back some of the past Republican oldies that didn’t make it into law; requiring all business transactions in Montana be paid with gold instead of U.S. currency; allowing the expansion of cyanide leaching for gold-mining in Montana; allowing spear hunting in Montana; banning Sharia law in Montana courts; giving insurance companies jury ward caps.

Steve Nardi,

Lakeside

