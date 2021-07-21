Letter to the editor: Why not sue for catching COVID?

I am an older person with health conditions favorable to invasion by COVID. When our society first realized that the pandemic had arrived, I mostly stayed homebound, for 14 to 16 months. The few times I left home, I dutifully wore a mask, socially distanced, etc., as per health authorities. When seniors were allowed to vaccinate, I immediately got my two Pfizer shots.

What about our public duty to protect the "common good"? If I now catch COVID and can show that the source was an "anti-vaxxer," why can't I sue him for all his wealth if I get serious sick or worse? His irresponsibility caused me unprovoked harm and could be a felony. This just result seems reasonably straightforward.