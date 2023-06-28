In regards to the proposed "updating of Higgins Avenue and Beartracks Bridge" from 4 lanes to 3; I have yet to read any comments or consideration of the fact that there are ONLY five bridges within city limits spanning the Clark Fork River. In the event of "new" construction on ANY of the other bridges, or God forbid, a catastrophic event involving any of them, traffic will be diverted to the remaining spans. Traffic is already "pinched" on Higgins at peak/rush hours and during downtown or University events. Reserve Street is a total nightmare and will most likely be widened at some point. So why DECREASE the capacity of Higgins and Beartracks Bridge?! There are new, wonderful and wide walking/biking lanes on the refurbished bridge that were built into the reconstruction design. Why redesign the redesign?