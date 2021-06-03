Letter to the editor: Why resist commission?

Why are there so many Republicans in Washington who don't care about democracy or justice?

The Republican resistance to an independent commission is disgusting and not American. On Jan. 6, traitors stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol. This mob, which called themselves the "Save America" rally, caused injury to 140 individuals, five people died and millions of dollars of damage was done.

At the present time, more than 400 people have been charged with a federal crime. Some of the rioters' chants were, "Hang Mike Pence." The politicians working in the Capitol were at risk of losing their life. And then President Trump resisted sending the D.C. National Guard to quell the mob. Why?

Looking back in history, the Republicans have supported many investigations. Do you remember the Clinton Whitewater investigation? This investigation took over six years. The outcome was zero indictments. Zero convictions. But this investigation cost the taxpayers over $70 million. Your taxpayer money. Other Republican investigations were Benghazi and the Hillary Clinton emails, with the results of zero indictments and zero convictions.

But now the Republican resistance to an independent commission comes as many in the GOP attempt to rewrite the history of Jan. 6. Why?