We live in a quiet area of the Missoula hills. On a Tuesday morning, the most noise you hear is the sound of a car’s wheels gripping the gravel, its driver heading to work. As my dog and I exited our driveway to begin a walk, two cars passed by. One of the drivers began to honk persistently. The first car then stopped and the honking car pulled over. Loose papers started flying in the breeze like butterflies landing all over the road. Both drivers exited their cars and began to chase the errant papers, capturing them one by one. A woman from a nearby house joined in the rescue. I kept walking toward the catastrophe.
‘’Did you see any other papers back there?” a lady asked.
‘Only what I just witnessed,” I said.
The older gentleman whose lost paperwork had created all the stir seemed embarrassed. He confessed he had left a folder on top of his trunk while he dutifully took out the trash, then drove away unaware of his error.
At that moment, a third vehicle arrived and a hand thrust out the window held a stack of papers. “You dropped these.”
I love Missoula.
Victoria Emmons,
Missoula