We live in a quiet area of the Missoula hills. On a Tuesday morning, the most noise you hear is the sound of a car’s wheels gripping the gravel, its driver heading to work. As my dog and I exited our driveway to begin a walk, two cars passed by. One of the drivers began to honk persistently. The first car then stopped and the honking car pulled over. Loose papers started flying in the breeze like butterflies landing all over the road. Both drivers exited their cars and began to chase the errant papers, capturing them one by one. A woman from a nearby house joined in the rescue. I kept walking toward the catastrophe.