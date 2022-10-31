Letter to the editor: Why Zinke?

Why are you voting for Ryan Zinke? Is it only because he has an R next to his name? This is a man who lives part time here and part time in his expensive mansion in California. He has been investigated for mis-using taxpayer dollars for travel. He has given his wealthy friends all the favors they ask for. He accepts monies from his wealthy California friends during this race. He was booted from the Trump administration for questions of corruption. Why not put away the partisan politics and vote for the person who truly represents Montana values...Monica Tranel, a life long Montanan. A moderate Democrat who understands the concerns of regular Montanans, not the wealthy elite like Zinke. Lets put the hate and anger aside and do what's best for Montana. Vote for the person, not the letter next to their names. It's time we come back to our roots valuing honesty, hard work, fair play and representing all the people instead of just a few. Vote for Monica and send Zinke back to his California mansion.