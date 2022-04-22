Letter to the editor: Wilena Old Person is dedicated trustee

I was glad to see that Wilena Old Person is running for re-election as Missoula County Public Schools trustee. I know her to be a dedicated person who devotes a great deal of her personal time toward making MCPS schools as good as they can be for students. As an MCPS parent herself, she always listens to parents’ input to the school board. As a trustee, Ms. Old Person has a kids-first focus that is centered on the fact that students are the future of our society. Because the integrity of our public schools is a key ingredient to maintaining a healthy and functional democracy, and because I am a parent myself, I have appreciated Ms. Old Person’s care and attention as a school board trustee. For all these reasons, I urge people to support Ms. Old Person in her re-election campaign. I also urge people to support Meg Whicher and Keegan Witt, who I believe would be great additions to the school board.