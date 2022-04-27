 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Wilena Old Person, Meg Whicher, and Keegan Witt will uplift youth voices

As a queer young person who attends MCPS schools, this school board election is very important to me. I am not able to vote, but I want to share my perspective with the voters who can. Because there are six seats open there is possibility of a lot of change to school board policy.

The No. 1 thing I want voters to understand about the school board election is that school board policies seriously impact access, representation and safety of our students.

I want to be educated in schools that have curriculum that includes diverse voices and help us see perspectives that may be different than our own. I want history and literature that include LGBTQ+, BIPOC and people in history with disabilities. Learning how to be an ally is a skill I want to continue to learn and lack of representation in school curriculum is a barrier to that development for me and my peers. I want students feeling valued and included to be the norm.

There are some candidates that will silence voices like mine. I believe in Wilena Old Person, Meg Whicher, and Keegan Witt to uplift youth voices as school board trustees.

Mars Jaeger,

Missoula

