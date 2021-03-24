Letter to the editor: Will Missoula be a future Boulder?

The mass murder in Boulder, Colorado, most likely from a mentally ill twenty-one year old from a neighboring Colorado area and with an military style assault weapon, in which ten people were killed, including a white male blue life, may not have happened if the ban put into place by the city of Boulder on such weapons.

Any thinking person will directly relate to this situation in Colorado to that of Missoula in Montana. The gun freedom legislation from the “freedom junkies” in the Montana legislature are trying to control all of Montana in the same way that this judge in Colorado did four days before the incident. One needs no dazzling argument to warn of the potential future harm which might result in the city of Missoula and any other in the state who don’t want to act like 21st century Dodge City.