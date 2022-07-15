Letter to the editor: Will MT support freedom or slavery?

To borrow a famous line from the 1982 movie “Poltergeist” — “They’re here”. The dark forces aren’t in the TV this time though; they’re in the flesh and in black robes.

Five justices decided it would be a good idea to travel back in time 170 years and resurrect the whole Free State — Slave State thing. Of course instead of Africans being the property of plantation owners, the newly minted oppression is by state governments on women. More specifically pregnant women, under the thumb of big government until they bring their unwanted, and sometimes forced, pregnancy to completion.

Privacy? Personal autonomy? Bah, humbug! And of course after the birth it’s “OK, girls, you’re on your own”. So, will Montana support freedom or slavery? We know how the governor and most republicans in our state Legislature feel. Be sure to let them know how you feel. Didn’t their parents ever warn them it was a bad idea to take a stick to a hornets’ nest?

Eugene Schmitz,

Missoula