Letter to the editor: Will vaccine opponents refuse treatment?

For all those adults who refuse to get a COVID vaccine shot: Would you be willing to carry a card that states should you become ill and be diagnosed with COVID you would refuse to be admitted to any medical facility and that you would refuse treatment of any kind from any licensed medical person?

If you are not willing to carry a card like this, then why in the world are you refusing to get vaccinated?

And to those anti-vaccine adults who have children too young to get the shot — when you bring the virus home and give it to your child and your child dies from it, whose fault will it be then?

But you can rest assured that after you or your child or some other family member is buried, your "rights' have been protected.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

