Letter to the editor: Willis Curdy appreciates the rights of all Montanans

I’m voting for Willis Curdy. Willis is a life-long Montanan with a diverse background that includes a dairy and poultry operation that served Missoula and western Montana. He taught at Hellgate and Big Sky High schools for 30 years and was a wildland firefighter on a Hot Shot crew in summers. With his sister, Willis runs the farm that has been in the family for almost 75 years. He served as a Montana Representative for the last 8 years, a respected lawmaker who never brings his personal agenda to Helena. Willis represents his district and will continue to do so as a Montana State Senator.

Montana faces many challenges and Willis has the experience and ability to work successfully with Republicans and Democrats alike. What Willis WON’T do is vote to end a woman’s right to decisions about her own body or continue to push the state’s responsibilities for funding public schools onto local property taxpayers, nor will he push unfounded theories about election fraud; all characterize his opponent, Brad Tschida. If you want representation by someone who appreciates the rights of all Montanans, and has respectful conversations with his constituents and fellow legislators, I urge you to vote for Willis.