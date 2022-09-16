Letter to the editor: Willis Curdy cares about others

I had the pleasure and responsibility of serving eight years in the Montana State Senate. During early campaigning, I became well-acquainted with Willis Curdy, then a candidate for the Montana House. He was motivated and committed to serving Montanans. Together we walked every driveway and lane on Lolo Creek. And many, many more streets and byways.

As a farm kid, Willis learned discipline and a great work ethic was evident as a legislator. He was an educator 30 years, an aircraft pilot instructor, smokejumper for many seasons, raised a family, and became a legislator.

Though Willis is devoted to advancing public education policy, he focuses on other issues. We share concerns in Veteran matters; he supported my Senate Bill 380 creating the Montana Veterans Home Loan Program. He ardently supported build-out of a third veterans retirement home in Butte, now open at capacity on a hillside in the copper city. Willis’ opponent in 2022, Rep. Tschida, twice voted against funding this fine facility.

Importantly, we share a bond regarding aging. Willis focuses unremittingly on their care and safety. We are devoted to protecting and enhancing services for older Montanans!

Please vote for Willis. He is someone who cares about others.

Cliff Larsen,

Missoula