Letter to the editor: Willis Curdy deserves your vote

As a long-time friend of Willis Curdy, I want to share why he should have your vote.

As a former wildland firefighter and smokejumper, he understands the value of our public lands. He’ll continue to protect them for all Montanans in the Senate. Willis knows that the right to hunt is enjoyed by thousands of Montanans, and he voted against efforts to reduce the number of tags available to Montana hunters. He will keep hunting accessible for all of us, not just those who can pay top-dollar for a tag.

I taught with Willis, for 30 years in Missoula schools, and he knows what kids and schools need to succeed. He will fight to keep our Missoula tax dollars here, so that our schools can meet the responsibility of ensuring that all children get a good education.

Finally, Willis has proven he will stand up for women's freedom to access healthcare and Montanans' right to private medical decisions. He'll oppose abortion bans or outlawing contraception. Since he taught government at Hellgate High School, he certainly has the best experience and knowledge to be an excellent senator for us all.

When you get your ballot, vote for Willis Curdy!

Dave Severson,

Missoula