Letter to the editor: Willis Curdy for State Senate District 49

Willis Curdy is a native Montanan, nurtured on a family farm, and educated in Montana schools. He served Montana citizens in a variety of ways: public school teacher, Hotshot firefighter, and U.S. Forest Service pilot. He has been a business owner and citizen legislator.

Willis Curdy helped the citizens of House District 98, where he served for the last five legislative sessions. His opponent, also a legislator, bragged about how he said “NO” to every tax increase. Willis Curdy voted in support of our schools, our infrastructure, and our healthcare. These essential needs are important all Montanans in order to grow and prosper.

Willis Curdy has a strong record of working across the aisle to bring about meaningful legislation. He is endorsed by Montana Sportsmen’s Alliance, Montana Conservation Voters, and the Montana AFL-CIO because his legislative voting record supports the goals of these Montana organizations.

Willis Curdy’s adversary is steeped in conspiracy theories about election fraud and holds extremist ideas about women’s reproductive rights. His endorsements are few in number and narrow in scope, as is his legislative record.

We strongly endorse Willis Curdy for State Senate.

Debra Pollard and Greg Timmons,

Missoula